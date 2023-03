The 16 remaining candidates in Denver's Mayor race are participating in a forum today Wednesday, March 22, hosted by the Denver Gazette at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus. Contestants will be broken into three timed groups for a more in-depth policy discussion amongst themselves and moderators. Watch the forum live here:

