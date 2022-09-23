The Fort Lupton Police Department on Friday released some video showing the moments surrounding the crash where a patrol car that was parked on train tracks with a detained woman inside and was struck by a train, according to the Denver Gazette's news partner 9News.
The video is eight minutes long and contains edited portions of clips released by the Fort Lupton Police Department after 9NEWS filed a records request.
Yareni Rios-Gonzalez suffered numerous broken bones when the patrol car belonging to Platteville Police was hit by the train on Sept. 16 near Highway 85 and County Road 38. The video released Friday shows she was in the car for about two minutes before the car was hit.
Video also shows two officers looking through her car as the train horn can be heard blaring. As it gets closer one of the officers realizes the car is on the tracks and begins yelling.
