Over the past several weeks, drivers have reported water balloons being dropped onto their vehicles from an overpass in Larimer County.

Nobody has been injured by the balloons, but six cars sustained "significant damage," according to a Larimer County news release.

The overpass is along West County Road 10E, near Berthoud.

Deputies in Berthoud are investigating the incidents and increased patrol in the area, but have not been able to locate any suspect.

"Dropping objects into traffic isn't just a harmless prank. It has the potential to cause a crash, seriously damage property, and even cost lives," Joshua Fast, a patrol lieutenant with Larimer County Sheriff's Office said. "We need our community members to help us identify those responsible so we can stop these dangerous incidents and prevent a tragedy."

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Deputy Zack Anderson at 970-498-5597 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 .