For the second year in a row, a tree holding an active bald eagle nest has fallen and Colorado Parks and Wildlife said because water is high in the area, there's no sign of the eggs or of the nest. The best guess by Park Rangers is that the tree fell during high winds on April 6. A volunteer discovered the downed tree.
The tree fell almost a year to the day when an active nest came down last year. “It is with a heavy heart that we report that our eagle nesting tree fell down in the windstorms last week,” said Park Manager Michelle Seubert. “This was a new nest that they started this year after the other nesting tree fell last year. We are hopeful next year they will choose the tree we put our wire basket in. You just never know what mother nature has in store for us.”
Northeast Region Public Information Officer Jason Clay said a second nest on the opposite end of the reservoir also fell, but no adult eagles had been observed there over the last two weeks. There are several other nests outside of the Park which are active, said Clay.
Bald eagle nests tend to be 7-8 feet across, and the eagles tend to choose dead limbs in tall trees, perhaps, to be able to see far distances.
According to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife press release, last year there were 246 occupied bald eagle nests statewide up from 82 in 2016.