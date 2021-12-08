Rockies No Snow (copy)

The Denver skyline is seen on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The Mile High City has already shattered its 87-year-old record for the latest measurable snowfall set on Nov. 21, 1934, and it's a little more than a week away from breaking an 1887 record of 235 consecutive days without snow. The scenario is playing out across much of the Rocky Mountains, as far north as Montana and in the broader Western United States, which is experiencing a megadrought that studies link to human-caused climate change.

 Thomas Peipert - staff, AP

Several feet of snow is expected to fall in Colorado's high country from Thursday night into Friday, and Denver could get its first measurable snow since April.

The city has gone 231 consecutive days without snow. The record is 235 consecutive days, set in 1887. Thursday's potential snowfall would be the city's latest measurable snowfall on record, which was previously set on Nov. 21, 1934, according to the National Weather Service.

Although snow is in the forecast, flurries and snowflakes are not anticipated to start falling until late Thursday or early Friday as temperatures will rise into the lower 50s during the day.

The city is expected to get up to an inch of snow, said David Barjenbruch, a metrologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder.

"It doesn't look like it will be much, but we should see a few flakes in the air," he said. 

After Friday, the Denver metro area will see dry weather until the middle of next week, he said.

Although Denver isn't expected to get much snow, the southwest and central mountain chains from the San Juans up to Steamboat Springs could see anywhere from 1 to 3 feet of snow. 

Officials are encouraging motorists headed to the mountains this weekend to be extra cautious on the roadways.

"Avoid travel if you can, but if you can't, make sure you're ready for winter hazards," Barjenbruch said. "Have some good snow tires, an emergency preparedness kit and anything else you need in case of an emergency."

Winter storm warnings or advisories are in effect for much of the high country.