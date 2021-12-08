Several feet of snow is expected to fall in Colorado's high country from Thursday night into Friday, and Denver could get its first measurable snow since April.
The city has gone 231 consecutive days without snow. The record is 235 consecutive days, set in 1887. Thursday's potential snowfall would be the city's latest measurable snowfall on record, which was previously set on Nov. 21, 1934, according to the National Weather Service.
🏔️Mountains: First significant winter storm of the season moves in tonight. Travel conditions worsen Thursday - Thu night as heavier snow develops.🌆I-25 Corridor & Plains: Just areas of light snow Thu Night - Friday am. No guarantee we break Denver's snowless streak. #COwx pic.twitter.com/wxDy0DCXBG— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 8, 2021
Although snow is in the forecast, flurries and snowflakes are not anticipated to start falling until late Thursday or early Friday as temperatures will rise into the lower 50s during the day.
The city is expected to get up to an inch of snow, said David Barjenbruch, a metrologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder.
"It doesn't look like it will be much, but we should see a few flakes in the air," he said.
After Friday, the Denver metro area will see dry weather until the middle of next week, he said.
⚠️Winter Storm Warnings issued for most of the Colorado Mountains through Friday!Heaviest snow develops along/north of a Rabbit Ears Pass to Rocky Mtn Nat Park line tonight & Thu, then spreads into Summit County late Thu-Thu night. Avoid travel during these times. #COwx pic.twitter.com/LWqz040rWq— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 8, 2021
Although Denver isn't expected to get much snow, the southwest and central mountain chains from the San Juans up to Steamboat Springs could see anywhere from 1 to 3 feet of snow.
Officials are encouraging motorists headed to the mountains this weekend to be extra cautious on the roadways.
"Avoid travel if you can, but if you can't, make sure you're ready for winter hazards," Barjenbruch said. "Have some good snow tires, an emergency preparedness kit and anything else you need in case of an emergency."
Winter storm warnings or advisories are in effect for much of the high country.