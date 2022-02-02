Nearly 190 flights were canceled at Denver International Airport on Wednesday as a massive storm system continued to drop snow across the metro area.
As of 7 p.m., 185 flights were canceled at the airport. 103 of those flights were supposed to take off at DIA, while 82 were scheduled to land in the Mile High City. An additional 581 flights were delayed as of 7 p.m.., according to FlightAware.
Airlines such as Southwest, SkyWest, CommutAir, United, American Airlines, Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines canceled flights out of Denver.
The number of flight cancellations in Denver was the fifth most in the country as of early Wednesday afternoon. Chicago's O'Hare International Airport had the most cancellations with over 675, while Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and St. Louis Lambert International Airport had 300 cancellations and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport had around 200, according to FlightAware.
Airport officials in Denver urged travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
The snowstorm started sprinkling snowflakes along the Front Range on Tuesday afternoon, and snow was expected to continue to fall throughout the Wednesday evening commute, according to the National Weather Service.
Denver had 11 inches of snow as of 11 a.m. while other areas such as Centennial had 8 inches.