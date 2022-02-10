After several days of warmer than normal temperatures, temperatures will slightly decrease starting Friday and a cold front will bring some snow in Denver and across the Front Range.
Temperatures topped off at 62 degrees in Denver on Thursday which is nearly 20 degrees higher than normal. Those conditions will drop around 20 degrees on Friday as the high is projected to be 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Snow should develop in the foothills around noon and could produce between 1 to 3 inches in Denver. Cities and towns in the foothills are expected to receive a little more snow. Evergreen could see up to 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
The cool down, however, won't last. Sunshine and warmer temperatures return on Saturday as forecast call for partly cloudy conditions and a temperature in the upper 40's.
Sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50's should return on Sunday and continue through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.