Rockies No Snow (copy)

The Denver skyline is seen on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The Mile High City has already shattered its 87-year-old record for the latest measurable snowfall set on Nov. 21, 1934, and it's a little more than a week away from breaking an 1887 record of 235 consecutive days without snow. The scenario is playing out across much of the Rocky Mountains, as far north as Montana and in the broader Western United States, which is experiencing a megadrought that studies link to human-caused climate change.

 Thomas Peipert - staff, AP

High wind warnings are in place for much of central and eastern Colorado as winds could reach 90 mph on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. 

The initial blast of strong winds is expected to begin between 7 and 10 a.m. with winds peaking in the afternoon hours, officials said. Gusts are expected to range from 60 to 80 mph, but could near 100 mph in the foothills and metro area.

Arvada, Boulder, Golden and the west metro has the highest probability of seeing the strongest winds. La Junta, Lamar and Colorado Springs could see winds up to 70 mph.

Because of the high winds, officials are encouraging Coloradans to secure loose outdoor objects on Tuesday. Additionally, lights or objects that remain outside should be firmly tied down.

Officials are also encouraging Coloradans and the state's visitors to avoid traveling on Wednesday in the areas impacted by the wind storm. Low visibility due to blowing dust in the plains are expected as well as the potential for falling tree limbs and downed power lines. 

Officials encouraged people to avoid burning or participating in any outdoor activity that could produce a spark and urged people to avoid parking under or near trees. People should also avoid ladders and window washing on Wednesday. 