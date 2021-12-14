High wind warnings are in place for much of central and eastern Colorado as winds could reach 90 mph on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The initial blast of strong winds is expected to begin between 7 and 10 a.m. with winds peaking in the afternoon hours, officials said. Gusts are expected to range from 60 to 80 mph, but could near 100 mph in the foothills and metro area.
⚠️Damaging Winds Wednesday! Broken tree limbs, scattered power outages, property damage, very high fire danger, hazardous travel/poor visibility in blowing dust.⚠️Good day to hunker down and avoid any outdoor activity!More info at https://t.co/O6vuV8Mdlc #COwx pic.twitter.com/Yj8FwoJ82H— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 14, 2021
Arvada, Boulder, Golden and the west metro has the highest probability of seeing the strongest winds. La Junta, Lamar and Colorado Springs could see winds up to 70 mph.
Because of the high winds, officials are encouraging Coloradans to secure loose outdoor objects on Tuesday. Additionally, lights or objects that remain outside should be firmly tied down.
Key messages and action items for you to consider for this windstorm Wednesday. #COwx pic.twitter.com/QgFhWhMu0L— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 14, 2021
Officials are also encouraging Coloradans and the state's visitors to avoid traveling on Wednesday in the areas impacted by the wind storm. Low visibility due to blowing dust in the plains are expected as well as the potential for falling tree limbs and downed power lines.
Officials encouraged people to avoid burning or participating in any outdoor activity that could produce a spark and urged people to avoid parking under or near trees. People should also avoid ladders and window washing on Wednesday.