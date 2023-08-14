A storm last week between Kirk and Idalia resulted in a hailstone measuring 5.25 inches in diameter, according to the National Weather Service of Goodland, Kansas — which potentially set a Colorado record.

The storm occurred Tuesday, Aug. 8 at around 7:20 p.m.

“The Colorado State University Climate Center Committee is in deliberation to officially make this hailstone a record setter,” Goodland NWS said in a statement Monday. “The preliminary maximum diameter is 5.25 inches.”

Idalia is an unincorporated town in Yuma County near the Kansas-Colorado state border.

NWS mentioned the storm occurred near Highway 36. A hailstone picked up was measured by Dan Fitts of NWS, which is said to include a 3D scan of the stone, according to post on X. Fitts reported the stone melted down to 4.608 inches in diameter, 11.18 inches in longest axis circumference and 206.9 grams of mass (7.29 ounces).