Canada geese are obscured by fog rising from the South Platte River after an overnight snowstorm on Thursday, Dec. 22, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)

 TIMOTHY HURST/DENVER GAZETTE

Colorado is shoveling away several inches of snow that fell Wednesday overnight. Locations north of the Palmer Divide such as Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow, while snow accumulations were lighter in El Paso and Teller counties.

The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA) reported 3.9 inches of new snow.

Here are some snow totals from around the state:

• Eldora - 13 inches

• Mount Audubon - 11.6 inches

• Longs Peak - 11.6 inches

• Boulder - 9 inches

• Winter Park - 8 inches

• Arvada - 7.2 inches

• Louisville - 7 inches

• Broomfield - 6.3 inches

• Westminster - 6.1 inches

• Longmont - 6 inches

• Vail - 5.2 inches

• Frisco - 5.2 inches

• Genesee - 5 inches

• Brighton - 4.5 inches

• Aurora - 4.5 inches

• Greeley - 4.5 inches

• Evergreen - 4.1 inches

• Wheat Ridge - 4 inches

• Keystone - 4 inches

• Breckenridge - 4 inches

• Golden - 4 inches

• Air Force Academy - 3.4 inches

• Conifer - 3.3 inches

• Fort Collins - 2.9 inches

• Penrose - 2.5 inches

• Black Forest - 2.5 inches

• Holyoke - 1.6 inches

• Colorado Springs, Peterson Space Force Base - 1.4 inches

• Hugo - 1.2 inches

