Just over 24 hours after gusts of 90 mph hit the Denver metro area, over 6,400 residents are still without power, according to Xcel Energy.

The energy company said it was working on 354 active outages, which have impacted about 6,475 customers in the metro. Across the state, there are only eight other active outages, which are impacting an additional 96 Coloradans.

The number of residents impacted has declined substantially since midafternoon Wednesday when over 56,000 people were without power and officials were addressing 718 outages across the state.

The state's largest outage remains in the southwest metro, where 5,033 residents were still without power.

Officials did not give an estimate when power would be restored.