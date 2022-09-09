Denver residents are in for a "cool autumn-like day" Friday and possible showers over the weekend after three days of record-breaking heat, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicts.
There is a 20% chance of showers after 3 p.m. Friday will be partly sunny, with a high near 65.
🙋♀️Who's up for a cool autumn-like day? We deserve this one. Areas of light rain/drizzle tonight. #COwx pic.twitter.com/lAn4OItzn3— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 9, 2022
Friday night brings showers, mainly after 9 p.m., the agency said. The chance of precipitation is 80%.
"More seasonal temperatures" are in store Sunday, with chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms into next week, the weather service predicts.
After a nice cool down look for more seasonal temperatures starting Sunday with some chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms into next week. #cowx pic.twitter.com/nfakZPB2ps— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 9, 2022
Here is the rest of the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87.