Cooler temperatures have settled in Friday after three days of record-breaking heat in Denver. In this file photo, Carolyne Janssen walks in Civic Center Park in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

 Timothy Hurst, The Denver Gazette

Denver residents are in for a "cool autumn-like day" Friday and possible showers over the weekend after three days of record-breaking heat, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicts.

There is a 20% chance of showers after 3 p.m. Friday will be partly sunny, with a high near 65. 

Friday night brings showers, mainly after 9 p.m., the agency said. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

"More seasonal temperatures" are in store Sunday, with chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms into next week, the weather service predicts.

Here is the rest of the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Saturday: A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

