Denver residents could be in for record-setting heat on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to reach a scorching 98 degrees, the weather service predicts. A light and variable wind could reach 8 mph in the afternoon.
The hottest Sept. 6 on record in Denver was in 2020, when the mercury topped out at 97 degrees, according to NWS data.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Friday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.