A third straight day of record-breaking heat in Denver could be in store Thursday before cooler temperatures and possible showers over the weekend bring a "taste of autumn," according to the National Weather Service. Thursday's high is expected to reach 97 days. If it does, it will surpass the hottest Sept. 8 on record in Denver, which was 94 degrees in 1959.

Thursday is predicted to be sunny with a high near 97 degrees, with "elevated to critical fire levels," the agency said. A heat advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

In Denver, the hottest temperature ever recorded on Sept. 8 was 94 degrees in 1959, according to weather service data. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Denver broke heat records back-to-back. Tuesday's high of 98 degrees broke a record set on Sept. 6, 2020, when the high reached 97. Wednesday's 99 degree high temperature was a record for Sept. 7, surpassing the previous high of 95 degrees, set in 2013.

There is a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m., Thursday. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. There will be areas of smoke from West Coast wildfires. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Here is the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday: A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Sunday:  Sunny, with a high near 77.

