Newly released census data show that Colorado was the sixth fastest growing state over the last 10 years. The Denver metro area and northern Colorado counties saw some of the strongest growth.

A storm that will bring cold weather and heavy, wet snow is headed toward Colorado.

Rain showers are expected to begin early Friday in northern Colorado and could reach the metro by midmorning.

Temperatures will only rise into the mid-40s and will drop as the day goes on. The rain is expected to turn into snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow levels are expected to be the heaviest on Friday night and could drop between 3 and 6 inches of snow in the metro, while the foothills could get up to a foot, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas such as Estes Park and Evergreen could see more than 12 inches of snow. 

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Front Range from noon Friday to noon Saturday. 

Temperatures will begin to rise on Sunday with highs near 60 degrees.

