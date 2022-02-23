A cold arctic blast brought frigid conditions to the metro area Wednesday morning with temperatures dropping to 7 degrees below zero at Denver International Airport, a record low.
The previous record of 4 degrees below zero was set in 1899, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
The piercing cold resulted in 232 flight cancellations and 482 delays at the airport as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to FlightAware. Most of the impacted flights originated in Denver.
Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport was the only airport as of 6 p.m. to have more cancellations than Denver. However, there were 132 more delays in Denver than in Dallas, according to FlightAware.
The storm system has dropped nearly 2 inches of snow at the airport since Monday. Temperatures should rise into the mid-teens on Wednesday and 24 degrees on Thursday. A thaw is expected to arrive on Saturday with temperatures in the low 40s and close to 60 degrees on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.