The expected extreme heat on Monday prompted the city of Denver to offer cooling centers throughout the day.

Among those places are Denver's public libraries, parks and recreation areas, the city said.

Monday’s temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s, potentially even passing 100 degrees. Tuesday will also experience significant heat above 95 degrees.

The National Weather service has issued a heat advisory between noon and 8 p.m. Monday for Denver and Broomfield, as well as for Douglas, Adams, Arapahoe, Morgan, Logan, Washington, Sedgwick and Phillips counties.

The cooling centers are:

Central Library

Green Valley Ranch Branch Library

Hadley Branch Library

Hampden Branch Library

Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales Branch Library

Sam Gary Branch Library

Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library

Schlessman Family Branch Library.

Denver Parks and Recreation offered space at its recreation centers that the public can access during normal business hours. The designated areas will be staffed and people will have access to drinking water, restrooms and a place to sit, the city said.

In addition, street outreach teams will be reaching out to homeless people about heat illness and providing referrals to shelters and cooling centers.

To prevent heat-related illnesses, the city's health department said people should:

Stay inside in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. If a home is not air-conditioned, people should go to a cooling station.

Drink more water than usual and not wait until they're thirsty.

Fans will not prevent heat-related illness in extreme heat, so people should, instead, take cool showers or baths to cool down.

Limit outdoor activity, especially during the middle of the day when the sun is hottest

For people outside, the health department said they should:

Wear and frequently reapply sunscreen.

Pace activity and rest often.

Pay attention to muscle cramping, which may be an early sign of heat-related illness. To combat cramping and heat-related illnesses, drink more water than usual.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and a hat.

The health department also warned against leaving pets and children in an unattended car.

People who see a dog in a hot car should immediately call 311 or the Denver Police non-emergency number at 720-913-2000, the health department said.

The city’s Good Samaritan law provides legal immunity to people who break a car window to save an animal.