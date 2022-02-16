Denver's government offices will close early Wednesday as a snowstorm creeps toward the metro.

Municipal and county offices will lock their doors at 1 p.m., according to a news release. However, all 24-hour city services such as snow response, traffic operation, trash and recycling, 311 and public safety and emergency operations will continue.

Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner and Denver Animal Protection will also be available for emergencies. The city's night drop kennels will remain open at the Denver Animal Shelter.

Online services can be accessed at denvergov.org.

Wednesday's storm is forecasted to drop between 4 and 7 inches of snow across the metro just in time for the afternoon commute, according to the National Weather Service.

For additional information, go to denvergov.org/snow