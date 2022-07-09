Denver got up to 100 degrees today, breaking the previous record high temperature for July 9 recorded in 2021.
A heat advisory still remains in place throughout the area until 8 p.m. today according to Frank Cooper, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Sunday will also be hot in the metro area with a forecast high of 99 degrees. Temperatures could drop as low as 69 degrees overnight tonight.
Cooper encouraged folks to be aware of the high temperatures and avoid being outside for long periods of time unless you have water.
"Check on your neighbors and whatnot," Cooper said. "We don't have a heat advisory for tomorrow, but at the same time it's still quite hot so just be aware of that and be prepared when you're outside."