Temperatures in Denver rose to 90 degrees on Wednesday, tying a 61-year-old record for the hottest temperature recorded on May 11, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Wednesday's high also tied for the fifth earliest 90 degree day on record and it was the earliest since 2018. The earliest 90 degree day was recorded on April 30, 1922, according to the weather service.
🌡 First 90F of the Season & Tied Daily High Temperature Record 🌡Denver International Airport recorded a high temperature of 90F this afternoon, tying a daily record high. This is also tied for the 5th earliest 90F on record for Denver. #cowx pic.twitter.com/ClVS2WC3vi— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 11, 2022
The average temperature on May 11 is 70 degrees.
Warmer than normal conditions are expected to take a short hiatus on Thursday, when temperatures are expected to reach the mid-70s, before returning on Friday.