For the second straight day, Denver has set a new record high temperature.

The mercury on Wednesday hit 85 degrees at Denver International Airport, the city's official weather monitoring site. The old record for April 12 was 79 degrees set in 2018.

It was the second consecutive day reaching 85 degrees in Denver. The 85-degree temperature on April 11 was Denver's earliest 85-degree day to start a year on record, according to 9NEWS Meteorologist Chris Bianchi.

Only a week ago, on April 5, Denver set a daily record low temperature of 11 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

The average high temperature for April 12 in Denver is 60 degrees.

The unseasonably warm weather, coupled with relatively low humidity and gusty winds have led the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning for Denver on Wednesday through 8 p.m. on Thursday.

"Please avoid outdoor burning and doing any activities that may create sparks," the weather service said in a Tweet.

Denver weather forecasters are calling for a high of 79 degrees on Thursday, with a 20% chance of rain Thursday night.

Denverites will get a break from the heat Friday, as forecasters are calling for a high of 50 degrees and a chance for snow Friday night.