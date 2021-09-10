For a second day in a row, the Mile High City set a record for a daily high temperature, falling just short of hitting 100 degrees.

The temperature at Denver International Airport reached 94 degrees shortly after noon, which broke the previous record of 93 degrees that was set in 2018. However, as warming continue the temperature topped off at 99 degrees at 3:34 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

At 12:06pm, Denver reached 94° which sets a new daily record high temperature breaking the old record of 93° most recently set in 2018. With a few more hours of warming yet to go, Denver may reach 100°. #COwx — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 10, 2021

Denver's sudden heat wave is being caused by a ridge of high pressure that is hovering over the Centennial State. Traditionally this ridge is above Colorado throughout the summer months, but due to the monsoonal rains this year, it wasn't as prevalent, said David Barjenbrush, a meteorologist with the weather service on Wednesday.

"It usually resides over the western U.S. for most of the summer, but we had a lot of the monsoonal moisture, so now it's kind of come back and taken over," Barjenbrush said.

On Thursday, a record high of 96 degrees was set and broke a 27-year-old record. Ironically, on Sept. 9, 2020, Denver set a record low of 31-degrees.

These temperatures are well above normal as highs range between the mid to upper 80s in early September and gradually decrease as the month moves on, said Barjenbrush.

Hotter than normal temperatures will persist on Saturday as a possible third straight record could be set. Currently the high is listed at 95 degrees, which is two higher than the current record set in 2018, according to the National Weather Service.

Despite a third day of scorching weather, temperatures will drop back into the upper-80's on Sunday. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid-50's both nights.

Cooler temperatures will return and persist beginning Tuesdays as the current forecast predicts a high of 73-degrees and a 50% chance of thunderstorms.