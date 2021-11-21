Denver tied a record Sunday for the latest measurable snowfall and is expected to shatter that nearly 90-year-old mark, since snow isn't expected anytime soon.

Denver's latest snowfall came on Nov. 21, 1934, which was two days longer than the previous record set in 1931, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Snow is possible Wednesday night into Thursday, yet the city isn't expected to get more than 1/10th of an inch, which is the amount needed to be considered "measurable," said Frank Cooper, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"Right now there's nothing on the horizon that we feel comfortable about," Cooper said.

In addition to tying the record for latest measurable snowfall, the Mile High City continued to add to its record for most consecutive days without snow. Denver tied the 96-year-old record Friday with 212 days without snow, Cooper said.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to reach the mid-50s and cool down overnight into the low 30s, but no precipitation is expected.