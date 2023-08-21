Denver on Monday set a new record high temperature for Aug. 21 as the mercury reached 99 degrees at Denver International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

The previous high temperature for the date was 97 degrees, a mark most recently reached in 2007.

The average high in Denver for Aug. 21 is 87 degrees.

The National Weather service issued a heat advisory between noon and 8 p.m. Monday for Denver and Broomfield, as well as for Douglas, Adams, Arapahoe, Morgan, Logan, Washington, Sedgwick and Phillips counties.

Denver also offered a handful of cooling centers in anticipation of the heat. Click here for a complete list of Denver cooling centers.

To prevent heat-related illnesses, the city's health department said people should:

Stay inside in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. If a home is not air-conditioned, people should go to a cooling station.

Drink more water than usual and not wait until they're thirsty.

Fans will not prevent heat-related illness in extreme heat, so people should, instead, take cool showers or baths to cool down.

Limit outdoor activity, especially during the middle of the day when the sun is hottest

For people outside, the health department said they should:

Wear and frequently reapply sunscreen.

Pace activity and rest often.

Pay attention to muscle cramping, which may be an early sign of heat-related illness. To combat cramping and heat-related illnesses, drink more water than usual.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and a hat.

The health department also warned against leaving pets and children in an unattended car.

People who see a dog in a hot car should immediately call 311 or the Denver Police non-emergency number at 720-913-2000, the health department said.

The city’s Good Samaritan law provides legal immunity to people who break a car window to save an animal.