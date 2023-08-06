The Denver metro area will see temperatures drop to the mid 70s Sunday as a cold front moves into the state.

The region will also see chance of rain later in the afternoon, according to forecasters with 9News and the National Weather Service in Boulder.

While isolated storms are possible, they are not expected to be as severe as the storms that hit the state yesterday. On Saturday, Loveland was hit with a storm that produced golf-ball sized hail, and multiple tornado warnings were issued in southern Colorado. Clouds should clear out later tonight.

Dryer, hotter weather is expected later this week.

Here's at a look ahead at this week's forecast from the National Weather Service in Boulder:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, with a high near 85.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90 and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.