Get ready for round two of the monsoons. Denver is forecast for late afternoon thunderstorms Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 4 p.m. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day with a high near 86 degrees. Winds from the southwest are forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph, with gusts reaching upward of 16 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook and a flood watch warning have been issued for Denver and surrounding areas due to the possibility of heavy rain.

“The threat of flash flooding will remain in the forecast this afternoon and evening as another round of storms with very heavy rainfall move across the area,” the weather service said in its forecast.

“The strongest storms will be capable of producing 1.5 to over 2 inches of rain in 45 minutes or less. A couple of storms may also become severe with strong winds greater than 60 mph and hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter.”

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, storms are likely to continue until midnight, with the possibility of heavy rain. Expect cloudy skies and a low bottoming out at 62 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms likely after 1 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 85 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms forecast to roll through the area after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 89 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 88 degrees.

Saturday: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 82 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 74 degrees.