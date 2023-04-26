Denver residents can expect a 40% chance of showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 51. North wind to blow between 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Snow will be decreasing this morning over the mountains, foothills and Palmer Divide with additional accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, heaviest over the foothills of Jefferson county. The rain showers on the plains will also be diminishing this morning with partial clearing skies this afternoon.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 17 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday: A chance of snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow between noon and 2pm, then a slight chance of rain after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71.