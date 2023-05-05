Colorado Springs weather

A blanket of clouds

 Chancey Bush The Gazette

Denver is forecast for a slight chance of thunderstorms on Friday before sunny skies throughout the weekend ahead. 

There’s a 20% chance of thunderstorms on the radar for Friday, mainly in the early afternoon between noon and 3 p.m. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day and a high reaching 78 degrees. Breezy conditions are in the forecast, with winds from the southwest ranging from 5-18 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

Looking ahead into Friday night, expect mostly clear conditions, and a low bottoming out at 43 degrees. Breezy conditions will persist, with gusts reaching upwards of 25 mph. 

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service

Saturday: Sunny skies and a high reaching 73 degrees. 

Sunday: There’s a 20% chance of showers in the early afternoon. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny conditions and a high near 72 degrees. 

Monday: Expect mostly sunny conditions and a high of 76 degrees. 

Tuesday: Sunny skies and a high near 80 degrees.  

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.