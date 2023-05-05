Denver is forecast for a slight chance of thunderstorms on Friday before sunny skies throughout the weekend ahead.

There’s a 20% chance of thunderstorms on the radar for Friday, mainly in the early afternoon between noon and 3 p.m. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day and a high reaching 78 degrees. Breezy conditions are in the forecast, with winds from the southwest ranging from 5-18 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking ahead into Friday night, expect mostly clear conditions, and a low bottoming out at 43 degrees. Breezy conditions will persist, with gusts reaching upwards of 25 mph.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Sunny skies and a high reaching 73 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 20% chance of showers in the early afternoon. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny conditions and a high near 72 degrees.

Monday: Expect mostly sunny conditions and a high of 76 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny skies and a high near 80 degrees.