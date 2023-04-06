Denver weather downtown

The sun rises over Denver on Wednesday morning. Residents can expect sunny skies and a warm high near 89. 

Denver is forecast to warm up into the weekend with temps residing in the 50s and 60s throughout the weekend ahead.

Expect sunny skies and a high near 51 Thursday. A breeze is expected to roll through in the afternoon ranging from 6-9 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

Looking into Thursday night, expect mostly clear conditions with a low bottoming out at 26 degrees. 

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service

Friday: Sunny skies, and a high of 64 degrees. 

Saturday: Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 68 degrees. 

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast and a high of 69 degrees. 

Monday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees. 

