Denver is forecast to warm up into the weekend with temps residing in the 50s and 60s throughout the weekend ahead.

Expect sunny skies and a high near 51 Thursday. A breeze is expected to roll through in the afternoon ranging from 6-9 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking into Thursday night, expect mostly clear conditions with a low bottoming out at 26 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Sunny skies, and a high of 64 degrees.

Saturday: Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 68 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast and a high of 69 degrees.

Monday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees.