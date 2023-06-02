Denver is forecast for a possibility of rain Friday, and throughout the weekend ahead, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 50% chance of showers forecast for Friday toward the afternoon. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and a high near 71 degrees. A light wind from the north is forecast to roll through the area in the afternoon, ranging from 8 to 13 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 20 mph.

Looking ahead into Friday night, there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a low near 52 degrees. Winds from the northwest are forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph, with gusts reaching 18 mph after midnight.

Showers are forecast for the bulk of Saturday, with highs in the upper 60s.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: There’s an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect a high near 68 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 80% chance of showers in the morning, with thunderstorms expected to roll through the area in the afternoon. Expect a high of 73 degrees.

Monday: There’s an 80% chance of showers, with thunderstorms to follow. Expect a high of 73 degrees.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon. Expect a high of 77 degrees.