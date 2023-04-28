Sunny Denver Weather (copy)

Denver residents can expect sunny skies and fall-like temperatures this week. 

Expect partly sunny conditions and a high of 57 degrees Friday. Breezy conditions are in the forecast with winds from the north ranging 11-15 mph, with gusts upwards of 24 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking ahead into Friday night, expect partly cloudy conditions and a low of 36 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Expect mostly sunny conditions and a high of 70 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 20% chance of thunderstorms in the early afternoon. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny conditions and a high near 71 degrees.

Monday: There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Expect mostly sunny conditions and a high of 72 degrees.

Tuesday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on the radar. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 74 degrees.

