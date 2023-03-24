Denver, Colorado, USA downtown skyline viewed from Red Rocks

Denver, Colorado. Photo Credit: Sean Pavone (iStock).

 Sean Pavone

Denver’s forecast is calling for mild temps, high winds, and chances of rain and snow this weekend. 

Expect mostly sunny conditions Friday, with a high of 50 degrees. Some patchy, freezing fog is forecast to roll through Denver early morning, with a slight chance of rain and snow to follow in the afternoon. Wind from the west is forecast to range from 5-10 mph, at times reaching upwards of 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking into Friday night, chances of rain and snow are expected before 9 p.m., transitioning to a likely chance of snow later into the night. Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast, with a low bottoming out at 25 degrees. There’s a 70% chance of precipitation. 

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service. 

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies, with a high of 39 degrees. There’s a 60% chance of snow, with showers expected mainly before noon. 

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny skies, with a high of 43 degrees. There’s a 20% chance of snow showers, mainly in the afternoon. 

Monday: Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 42 degrees. 

Tuesday: Expect mostly sunny skies, with a high reaching 52 degrees. 

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.