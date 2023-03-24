Denver’s forecast is calling for mild temps, high winds, and chances of rain and snow this weekend.

Expect mostly sunny conditions Friday, with a high of 50 degrees. Some patchy, freezing fog is forecast to roll through Denver early morning, with a slight chance of rain and snow to follow in the afternoon. Wind from the west is forecast to range from 5-10 mph, at times reaching upwards of 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking into Friday night, chances of rain and snow are expected before 9 p.m., transitioning to a likely chance of snow later into the night. Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast, with a low bottoming out at 25 degrees. There’s a 70% chance of precipitation.

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies, with a high of 39 degrees. There’s a 60% chance of snow, with showers expected mainly before noon.

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny skies, with a high of 43 degrees. There’s a 20% chance of snow showers, mainly in the afternoon.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 42 degrees.

Tuesday: Expect mostly sunny skies, with a high reaching 52 degrees.