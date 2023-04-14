Temperatures in Denver are forecast to reside on the chillier side heading into the weekend, with chances of precipitation scattered throughout.

There’s a 90% chance of precipitation forecast for Friday, with rain transitioning to snow in the evening hours. Temperatures are expected to drop down to 40 degrees before 5 p.m. A light wind rolling in from the northeast is expected to range from 9-11 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking into Friday night expect a mix of rain and snow before 4 a.m., transitioning to just snow following, with a 90% chance of precipitation present. Thunder is also possible. A low of 32 degrees is forecast for the night.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: There’s a 40% chance of a mix of rain and snow throughout the day. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 49 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny skies and a high of 66 degrees.

Monday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 74 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 76 degrees.