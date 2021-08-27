Sunny skies are expected in Denver over the weekend with only a slight chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Friday's high temperature is expected to reach 91 degrees and there is a 10% chance of thunderstorms in the evening. An overnight low of 60 degrees is forecast.
The weekend forecast includes more heat and mostly clear skies:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees, with wind gusts of up to 15 mph possible. The overnight low is 59 degrees.
Sunday: Showers possible after noon, with a high of 86 degrees. Gusts of up to 16 mph are possible. The overnight low is 58 degrees.