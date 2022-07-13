Red Rocks at sunrise, near Denver. Photo Credit: Adam-Springer (iStock).

Denver is expected to see another sunny, hot day with a high near 96 and a 40% chance of rain after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Showers are "likely" Friday afternoon between 12-3 p.m. with possible thunderstorms in the mid-afternoon and a high near 93.

The weekend may dry up, as Saturday is expected to see a 30% chance of rain and a high near 91. Temps rise Sunday to a hot, dry high near 98.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 93. West southwest wind 5-11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West southwest wind 5-11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

 

 

