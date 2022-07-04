111621-news-WeatherFeature02.JPG (copy)

Fran Lubecki-Wilde, left, and Isaiah Jackson enjoy the warm weather while hanging out in Cheesman Park in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)

 Timothy Hurst

Denver residents can expect a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m., on this July 4th holiday. It'll be mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon, most numerous in the mountains. Gusts to around 35 mph, and localized flash flooding (mainly in/near burn scars) will be the primary threats. Prepare for another hot day, with highs of 90-100 F for the lower elevations, and increasing Heat Risk.

After Sunday's widespread showers and storms, we'll dry out a bit for Independence Day.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy. 

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

