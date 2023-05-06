Denver is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 74 on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Throughout the day and evening, winds will range from 6-14 mph with gusts up to 22-25 mph. Skies will turn partly cloudy as the night progresses and temperatures will likely drop to around 45.

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Wind ranging from 5-13 mph with gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.