Doves are released and fly over the crowd at the end of the 76th Easter Sunrise Service at Red Rocks Amphitheater on Sunday, April 9, 2023. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

Denver is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 74 on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Throughout the day and evening, winds will range from 6-14 mph with gusts up to 22-25 mph. Skies will turn partly cloudy as the night progresses and temperatures will likely drop to around 45.

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. 

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Wind ranging from 5-13 mph with gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

