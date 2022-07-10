Downtown Denver (copy)

Clouds hang over the skyline of downtown Denver. Photo from September 2021.

 David Zalubowski, The Associated Press

Will temperatures in Denver hit 100 degrees?

Maybe. Denver residents can expect a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. It will be partly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Hot temperatures are expected across the forecast area today; especially over the plains where readings will be well above seasonal normals. Over the northeast corner, the hottest temperatures are expected with readings just over 100 degrees. A Heat Advisory will be in effect there until 8 p.m., MDT. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into this evening. The storms will produce limited rainfall but wind gusts to 50 mph. There is a low threat of alpine burn scar flooding.

The hot weather sticks around Sunday, with highs expected to reach the triple digits in Denver, for the second day in a row. We'll also watch for increasing cloud cover throughout the day, with spotty afternoon/evening storms.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

