Will temperatures in Denver hit 100 degrees?
Maybe. Denver residents can expect a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. It will be partly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Hot temperatures are expected across the forecast area today; especially over the plains where readings will be well above seasonal normals. Over the northeast corner, the hottest temperatures are expected with readings just over 100 degrees. A Heat Advisory will be in effect there until 8 p.m., MDT. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into this evening. The storms will produce limited rainfall but wind gusts to 50 mph. There is a low threat of alpine burn scar flooding.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 95.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.