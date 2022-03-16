021722-dg-news-DenverSnow02.JPG

Metropolitan State University of Denver student Tariq Anderson walks through a snowstorm on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, on the Auraria Campus in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

 Timothy Hurst

After several days of warmer-than-normal temperatures, Denver could turn into a winter wonderland as a winter storm system could bring up to six inches of snow by Thursday morning.

The storm system will drop rain onto the foothills and Interstate 25 corridor Wednesday evening but quickly transition into snowfall.

Due to the anticipated snowfall, a winter storm warning went into effect at 6 p.m. through Thursday afternoon for Denver, southern Front Range foothills, Boulder, Byers and Castle Rock, according to the National Weather Service Boulder. 

Winter Weather Advisories have also been issued for the valleys and areas adjacent to the plains, according to the weather service. 

The total amount of snowfall will vary by region but the system is anticipated to drop between 5 and 10 inches of snow along the urban corridor and up to 15 inches in the foothills by Thursday morning, according to the weather service.

Denver is expected to receive anywhere between four and six inches of snow.

The Colorado Department of Transportation also issued a travel alert on Wednesday afternoon due to the impending storm and warned motorists that winter driving conditions are likely along the urban corridor. 

Officials reminded motorists to slow down while roads are slippery and covered in snow and encouraged drivers to check road conditions before heading out. 

While the winter storm system could drop more than a foot of snow in several areas of the state, temperatures will begin to increase on Friday, with the high expected to top off in the low 50's, according to the weather service. 