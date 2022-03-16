After several days of warmer-than-normal temperatures, Denver could turn into a winter wonderland as a winter storm system could bring up to six inches of snow by Thursday morning.
The storm system will drop rain onto the foothills and Interstate 25 corridor Wednesday evening but quickly transition into snowfall.
UPDATE: A winter system will arrive Wednesday through Thursday afternoon. Moderate snowfall for parts of the foothills & Palmer Divide. Those traveling across I-25 and I-70 south of the Denver metro should prepare for winter conditions mainly late Wed - Thurs morning. #COwx pic.twitter.com/PgTfiSgiZF— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 16, 2022
Due to the anticipated snowfall, a winter storm warning went into effect at 6 p.m. through Thursday afternoon for Denver, southern Front Range foothills, Boulder, Byers and Castle Rock, according to the National Weather Service Boulder.
Winter Weather Advisories have also been issued for the valleys and areas adjacent to the plains, according to the weather service.
❄️TRAVEL ALERT❄️ | Winter Weather Wednesday Evening (3/16)Those traveling across I-25 and I-70 south of the Denver metro please prepare for winter conditions, #BowtothePlow and take it slow during your commute. #KnowBeforeYouGo and be #WinterWise. https://t.co/occOMTeuoE— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) March 16, 2022
The total amount of snowfall will vary by region but the system is anticipated to drop between 5 and 10 inches of snow along the urban corridor and up to 15 inches in the foothills by Thursday morning, according to the weather service.
Denver is expected to receive anywhere between four and six inches of snow.
The Colorado Department of Transportation also issued a travel alert on Wednesday afternoon due to the impending storm and warned motorists that winter driving conditions are likely along the urban corridor.
Officials reminded motorists to slow down while roads are slippery and covered in snow and encouraged drivers to check road conditions before heading out.
While the winter storm system could drop more than a foot of snow in several areas of the state, temperatures will begin to increase on Friday, with the high expected to top off in the low 50's, according to the weather service.