Break out the Hawaiian shirts and sunscreen. Denver just hit a record-high temperature of 81 degrees for April 11.

The National Weather Service said the old record of 80 degrees was set back in 1982.

The new record-setting temperature was observed at the city's official weather monitoring station at Denver International Airport around 12:30 p.m.

"With it only being 12:30 p.m. it will likely warm up a few more degrees," the weather service said in a tweet.

The forecast high for Tuesday is 85 degrees. The average high temperature for April 11 in Denver is 61 degrees, according to the weather service.

Rockies fans will be able to enjoy warm temperatures this evening as Colorado takes on the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field. Temperatures are expected to be between 77-80 degrees around the first pitch at 6:40 p.m. in Lower Downtown, dropping to about 65 degrees by 9 p.m.