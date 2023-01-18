123022-dg-news-DenverSnow005.JPG

Dan Hamai walks LuLu, left, and Hazel, who he’s currently dog-sitting, after an overnight snowstorm on Thursday, Dec. 29, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

 TIMOTHY HURST/DENVER GAZETTE

Snow continues in Denver Wednesday, and conditions to worsen with high winds accompanied by below-freezing temperatures during the day and Wednesday night.

There’s a 100% chance of snow predicted for Wednesday, mainly before 2 p.m., with a possible two to four additional inches of snow accumulation. High winds are in the forecast, at points reaching speeds of 22 mph. Mostly cloudy conditions are to be expected, with a high near 30 degrees. 

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Increasing cloudy conditions are forecast throughout the day with a high of 37 degrees. 

Friday: There’s a 40% chance of snow predicted, mainly after 11 a.m. Cloudy conditions are to be expected with a high of 30 degrees. 

Saturday: Mostly sunny conditions are expected, with a high near 36 degrees. 

Sunday: There is a slight chance of snow forecast after 11 a.m., with partly sunny conditions otherwise expected. A high of 36 degrees is forecast.

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

Tags