Snow continues in Denver Wednesday, and conditions to worsen with high winds accompanied by below-freezing temperatures during the day and Wednesday night.
There’s a 100% chance of snow predicted for Wednesday, mainly before 2 p.m., with a possible two to four additional inches of snow accumulation. High winds are in the forecast, at points reaching speeds of 22 mph. Mostly cloudy conditions are to be expected, with a high near 30 degrees.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Increasing cloudy conditions are forecast throughout the day with a high of 37 degrees.
Friday: There’s a 40% chance of snow predicted, mainly after 11 a.m. Cloudy conditions are to be expected with a high of 30 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny conditions are expected, with a high near 36 degrees.
Sunday: There is a slight chance of snow forecast after 11 a.m., with partly sunny conditions otherwise expected. A high of 36 degrees is forecast.