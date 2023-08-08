Denver is forecast for a slight chance of afternoon showers Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, mainly after noon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees. Winds from the northeast are forecast to range from 6 to 11 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 18 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Denver and surrounding areas due to the possibility of severe thunderstorms, hail, and isolated tornados.

“Severe thunderstorms are likely this evening mainly east of the I-25 corridor,” the weather service said in its forecast. “Storms may produce tennis ball-sized hail, wind gusts up to 65 mph, and an isolated brief tornado.”

Looking ahead, a 20% chance of showers is forecast to persist overnight Tuesday. Expect partly cloudy skies and a low of around 57 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 84 degrees.

Thursday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon.

Saturday: There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect sunny skies otherwise and a high of 90 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees.