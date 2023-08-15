Denver is forecast for sunny skies Tuesday with highs in the low 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Expect sunny conditions Tuesday and a high of 93 degrees. Light winds from the northwest are forecast to roll through in the morning from the northeast, ranging from 5 to 9 mph.

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, expect mostly clear skies and a low bottoming out at 63 degrees. Winds from the east are forecast to range from 6 to 8 mph.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 96 degrees.

Thursday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 93 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 95 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 94 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 94 degrees.