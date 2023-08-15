Sunny skies

Denver can expect sunny skies and a high near 85 today.

 Katie Klann The Gazette

Denver is forecast for sunny skies Tuesday with highs in the low 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

Expect sunny conditions Tuesday and a high of 93 degrees. Light winds from the northwest are forecast to roll through in the morning from the northeast, ranging from 5 to 9 mph. 

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, expect mostly clear skies and a low bottoming out at 63 degrees. Winds from the east are forecast to range from 6 to 8 mph. 

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service. 

Wednesday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 96 degrees. 

Thursday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 93 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 95 degrees. 

Saturday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 94 degrees. 

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 94 degrees. 

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.