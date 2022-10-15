Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high around 66, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Saturday will likely be cloudy with a 20% chance of showers between midnight and 3 a.m. Wind might get as high as 16 mph.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Sunday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 57. East northeast wind 3-5 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5-7 mph in the morning.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70.