Hot day
Gazette file photo

Turn up the AC and grab your biggest water bottle; it'll be another hot day in Denver. Highs could climb to 99 degrees in the metro area.

It will be the start of a hot week; the National Weather Service in Boulder is predicting 90-degree weather through Sunday. 

Today, a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms is possible after 4 p.m.

Here's a look ahead at the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service: 

Tuesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. 

Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny and breezy, with a high near 92. 

Thursday:A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny and breezy with a high near 92. 

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

