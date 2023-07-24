Turn up the AC and grab your biggest water bottle; it'll be another hot day in Denver. Highs could climb to 99 degrees in the metro area.
It will be the start of a hot week; the National Weather Service in Boulder is predicting 90-degree weather through Sunday.
Today, a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms is possible after 4 p.m.
Here's a look ahead at the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.
Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny and breezy, with a high near 92.
Thursday:A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny and breezy with a high near 92.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.