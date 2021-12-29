Denver weather on Wednesday is expected to dip below 40 degrees, before spiking back up on Thursday ahead of a high chance for snow on Friday.
Denver residents can expect to see mostly sunny weather Wednesday, with a high near 38 degrees, according to National Weather Service forecasts.
That sunny weather was expected ahead of a small spike to 51 degrees, predicted for Thursday, and before a 50% chance of snowfall on Friday, the agency reported.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for several mountain areas west of Denver that will span from Wednesday evening through late Friday night, including parts of Boulder, Summit, Park, Grand, Gilpin, Larimer, and Jackson counties.
A high wind watch was also issued for a stretch including Jackson, Larimer, Grand, and Boulder counties, beginning Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.
Here’s an extended forecast for the rest of the week in Denver:
Thursday: Sunny weather, with a high near 51 degrees, and winds ranging from 11 to 20 miles per hour accompanied by gusts as high as 34 miles per hour.
Friday, New Year’s Eve: A 50 percent chance of snow, with partly sunny weather near 38 degrees, and eight to 13 mile-per-hour winds. Overnight, the chance for snow increases to 70 percent.
Saturday, New Year’s Day: A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 a.m., with mostly sunny weather and a high near 24 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.