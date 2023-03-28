File photo of Chatauqua Open Space, near the Boulder Flatirons. Photo Credit: sanfel (iStock).

A warm streak is forecast to hit Denver this week with mostly sunny skies and temps in the 50s and 60s looking ahead. 

Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 52 degrees Tuesday. A light wind is forecast to blow through in the afternoon, with speeds ranging from 5 to 9 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking into Tuesday night, expect partly cloudy conditions with a low bottoming out at 27 degrees. 

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Expect mostly sunny skies with a high reaching 55 degrees. 

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high of 66 degrees. Patchy, blowy wind is expected to roll through in the afternoon, with gusts reaching 34 mph. 

Friday: Partly sunny skies, with a high of 52 degrees. There’s a 30% chance of snow showers in the afternoon. 

Saturday: Sunny, with a high of 63 degrees. 

Sunday: Sunny skies with a high of 72 degrees. 

