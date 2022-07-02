Clear skies, sunshine and warm temperatures are expected across Denver and the Front Range on Saturday morning but conditions could change this afternoon as there's a chance for scatter storms.
Temperatures across the urban corridor will range from the lower 80's to low 90's on Saturday. In Denver, the high is expected to top off at 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Skies will remain clear until the afternoon hours as clouds and possible storms move in. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in Denver, with the highest chance of precipitation happening between 3 and 4 p.m., according to the weather service.
The chance of precipitation lowers to 20% overnight and conditions should be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the low 60's.
Similar conditions will occur on Sunday as temperatures are expected to rise into the low 90's in Denver and a 40% of afternoon shower and thunderstorms, according to the weather service.
Here is the forecast from the National Weather Service in Boulder.