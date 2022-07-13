Temperatures are back up in the upper 90s Wednesday, with today expected to see a sunny high near 96 and a 20% chance of rain after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Chances of rain increase throughout the rest of the week. Thursday may see a 50% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms with a high near 98. Showers are "likely" Friday afternoon with a high near 94.
The weekend may dry up, as Saturday and Sunday are expected to be sunny with lower chances of rain.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5-9 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds and hot, with a high near 98. Light and variable wind becoming north 6-11 mph in the afternoon.
Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. West wind 5-13 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 95.