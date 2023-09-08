Denver is forecast for sunny skies Friday and highs in the lower 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Expect sunny conditions and a high of 91 degrees. Winds from the southwest are forecast to range from 8 to 13 mph.

Low relative humidity and gusty winds have elevated fire weather conditions Friday, mainly over higher elevations.

“Elevated fire weather conditions are expected with gusts of 20 to 25 mph over higher elevations, and relative humidity falling to the teens,” the weather service said in its forecast.

Looking ahead into Friday night, expect mostly clear skies and a low of 57 degrees.

Slight chances of showers are expected to return throughout the weekend ahead, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Sunday.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 88 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a high of 75 degrees.

Monday: There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high of 72 degrees.

Tuesday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 77 degrees.